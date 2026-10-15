Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Sentenced To 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment In Minor Sexual Assault Case | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a court in Pimpri-Chinchwad in a sexual assault case involving a minor. Additional District and Sessions Judge D Shirbhate pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.

The convict, Kunal Pandurang Wavale, a resident of Newale Vasti in Chikhali, was found guilty under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Senior Police Inspector Ranjeet Jadhav of Chikhali Police Station confirmed the details of the case.

Court awards 20-year sentence

According to the case details, the court sentenced Wavale to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Sections 5(l) and 5(j)(ii) of the POCSO Act. It also imposed a fine of ₹25,000, with an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment in default of payment.

The court additionally awarded one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 under Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act. Failure to pay this fine will attract an additional month of rigorous imprisonment. The court directed that all sentences run concurrently.

Case registered in December 2021

The case was registered at Chikhali Police Station on Dec 15, 2021. Police Sub-Inspector Raghunath Bhoye investigated the case and filed a chargesheet before the court after completing the investigation.

During the trial, Woman Police Head Constable Maya Haridas Kolhe coordinated court proceedings and ensured the presence of witnesses. Assistant Police Inspector Subhash Chavan was assigned to follow up on the case during the proceedings.

Special Public Prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal represented the prosecution before the court.

The verdict was delivered on Oct 14, 2026, after the conclusion of the trial.