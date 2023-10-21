 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Factory Fire In Bhosari's Landewadi Leaves One Person With Burn Injuries
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Factory Fire In Bhosari's Landewadi Leaves One Person With Burn Injuries

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Factory Fire In Bhosari's Landewadi Leaves One Person With Burn Injuries | Representative Image

A fire incident occurred at a factory in the Landewadi area of Bhosari around 3:30 pm on Saturday, resulting in one person sustaining injuries due to burns.

The local fire department swiftly responded to the blaze, dispatching two fire brigade vehicles to the scene to tackle the fire.

The incident took place at the Aura Ice and Cold factory in the Landewadi area, as reported by the police.

