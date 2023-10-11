Pimpri Chinchwad: Police Sub-Inspector Somwana Zende Wins ₹1.5 Crore In Dream11 |

Somwana Zende, a police sub-inspector serving at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, has achieved a remarkable feat by winning Rs 1.5 Crore on the renowned fantasy sports platform, Dream11.

Zende's Dream11 journey began just 2-3 months ago when he decided to try his luck. For the England cricket match against Bangladesh, he made his Dream11 team, and his careful player selections paid off and Zende received a reward of approximately 1.5 crore rupees.

Dream11, the popular fantasy sports platform, provides enthusiasts with the opportunity to assemble virtual teams comprising real-life players competing in various sports. Points are earned based on the actual performance of the chosen athletes in live matches, and participants stand a chance to win lucrative cash prizes based on their players' real-world achievements in sporting events.

