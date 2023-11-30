PHOTOS: Yoga An Invaluable Gift Of India To World Community, Says President Droupadi Murmu In Lonavala | @rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said yoga is an invaluable gift of India to the world community and noted that regular practice of the ancient system of postures helps in overall development of an individual.

She pointed out that in the National Education Policy 2020, Indian knowledge tradition has been given a significant place with an aim to help yoga benefits reach children and young generation.

The President was speaking after inaugurating a national conference on 'Integration of Yoga in School Education System - Manifesting the Thought', organized by Kaivalyadhama as part of its centenary year celebrations at Lonavala, a hill station in Pune district.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated centenary year celebrations of Kaivalyadhama at Lonavala, Maharashtra. The President said that yoga is considered as an effective means of physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual progress.https://t.co/pdfZTPEY0x pic.twitter.com/RyHAWbiv5x — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 29, 2023

Kaivalyadhama is a well-known institute that encourages and facilitates the effective practice of traditional yoga for physical, emotional and spiritual well-being and healing.

Murmu said yoga is an invaluable gift of India to the world community and since 2015, International Yoga Day is celebrated every year (on June 21) in most of the countries.

The President highlighted that in its resolution, the United Nations General Assembly had observed that the practice of yogic postures provides a holistic approach to health and physical well-being and is beneficial for the entire global community.

Yoga is path to overall development of an individual and is considered an effective means of physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual progress, she noted.

"After extensive research and testing, our ancient sages established that the discipline of yoga is helpful in attaining liberation," Murmu observed.

In the 20th century, great personalities like Swami Kuvalayananda, who founded Kaivalyadhama in 1924, publicized the scientific approach and utility of the yoga system, she said.

"Swami Kuvalayanand ji used to give great importance to the spread of yoga education in schools," Murmu noted.

She expressed confidence that Kaivalya Vidya Niketan, a school run by the Kaivalyadhama Sansthan, will provide inspiration to other schools.

The President hoped Kaivalyadhama will continue to serve as an effective confluence of yoga tradition and science, and keep the world community, especially the youth, moving forward on the path of holistic development.