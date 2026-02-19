 PHOTOS: Streets Of Pune Come Alive As Citizens Mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Cultural Performances
From the early hours of the morning, city roads transformed into a sea of saffron as processions moved through bustling marketplaces and historic lanes. Women dressed in traditional nauvari sarees, adorned with colourful phetas, performed lezim and folk dances, adding rhythm and grace to the celebrations

Chesna ShettyUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Streets Of Pune Come Alive As Citizens Mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Cultural Performances | Anand Chaini Photos

Pune: In order to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great leader, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the streets of Pune came alive in a vibrant display of culture, pride, and unity as citizens gathered in large numbers to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti.

Anand Chaini Photos

From the early hours of the morning, city roads transformed into a sea of saffron as processions moved through bustling marketplaces and historic lanes. Women dressed in traditional nauvari sarees, adorned with colourful phetas, performed lezim and folk dances, adding rhythm and grace to the celebrations. Their synchronised movements reflected not just artistic expression but also a deep-rooted connection to Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

Anand Chaini Photos

Anand Chaini Photos

Shivaji Jayanti in Pune was not merely a festival but a living tribute to history, tradition, and the enduring spirit of unity where everyone comes together to honour the legacy of a leader whose ideals of courage and good governance continue to inspire generations.

Anand Chaini Photos

