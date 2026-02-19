PHOTOS: Streets Of Pune Come Alive As Citizens Mark Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti With Grand Cultural Performances | Anand Chaini Photos

Pune: In order to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great leader, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the streets of Pune came alive in a vibrant display of culture, pride, and unity as citizens gathered in large numbers to celebrate Shivaji Jayanti.

From the early hours of the morning, city roads transformed into a sea of saffron as processions moved through bustling marketplaces and historic lanes. Women dressed in traditional nauvari sarees, adorned with colourful phetas, performed lezim and folk dances, adding rhythm and grace to the celebrations. Their synchronised movements reflected not just artistic expression but also a deep-rooted connection to Maharashtra’s cultural heritage.

Young children enthusiastically showcased their talents through energetic performances. Dressed in traditional attire, they performed martial art demonstrations and traditional stick dances, drawing cheers from the gathered crowds. The beats of dhol-tasha echoed through the air as groups of young boys marched proudly, symbolising bravery and discipline inspired by Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

There were live demonstrations of traditional sword-fighting skills, where performers enacted moments reminiscent of the rich Maratha history. The decorated palki carrying the idol of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, adorned with flowers and traditional ornaments, moved through the procession routes, and devotees offered prayers with folded hands.

Shivaji Jayanti in Pune was not merely a festival but a living tribute to history, tradition, and the enduring spirit of unity where everyone comes together to honour the legacy of a leader whose ideals of courage and good governance continue to inspire generations.