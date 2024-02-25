PHOTOS: 'Shivgarjana' Enthralls Punekars In Celebration Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 350th Coronation Year |

In commemoration of the 350th coronation year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 'Shivgarjana' play unfolded at the Daulatrao Jadhav Jail Officer Training College grounds in Pune.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the event. The play depicts the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the coronation ceremony.

The grand drama, a collaborative effort of the State Department of Cultural Affairs and Pune District Administration, commenced with an overwhelming response from the residents of Pune.

The depiction of Shivaji Maharaj's heroic saga, enriched with patriotic dialogues, vibrant acting, and cultural elements, resonated with the audience.

The rich cultural tapestry of Maharashtra unfolded through patriotic dialogues, compelling acting, historically accurate costumes, and vibrant song, dance, and music in the play.

The dramatic portrayal included pivotal events like the swearing of Swarajya, the defeat of Afzal Khan, and the coronation ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawar praised the artists for their outstanding performance, and the enthusiastic audience echoed chants of Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji, Jai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai during the play. A large gathering witnessed this cultural spectacle.

The event will culminate today, providing free admission on a first-come, first-served basis, encouraging citizens, students, and the community to embrace this cultural celebration and absorb the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

