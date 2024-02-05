PHOTOS: PCMC Brings State-Of-The-Art Facilities At Kamala Nehru Hindi Primary Vidyalaya In Pimpri Chinchwad |

Recognising the evolving needs of education, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) unveiled modern facilities at Kamala Nehru Hindi Primary Vidyalaya School No-3 and Kindergarten, Pimpri on Monday.

The initiative, supported by the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Cell of PCMC, the CSR Fund of Sandvik Coromant India, and in collaboration with ThinkSharp Foundation, includes renovated buildings, murals, solar energy, sports materials, computer trainers, and dedicated libraries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kiran Acharya, MD & CFO of Sandvik Coromant India, PCMC Chief Shekhar Singh, and officials from PCMC's CSR CELL, Sandvik Coromant, and ThinkSharp Foundation, alongside teachers and staff.

Singh said that this commitment aligns with PCMC's ongoing efforts to provide quality education and enhance the learning environment in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

This comes days after PCMC hosted a grand event “Jallosh Shikshanacha 2024" to celebrate the achievements and aspirations of its students, teachers, and schools.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's initiatives, including enhanced facilities for students and teachers, and the introduction of an international standard education system, have become magnets attracting students from diverse areas.

It aimed to showcase the talent and creativity of the students, as well as the efforts and innovations of the teachers and the knowledge partners. The event honoured the schools that have excelled in various aspects of education, such as academic excellence, school culture, technology integration, parent and community engagement, and student holistic development.