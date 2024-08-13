 PHOTOS: Over 4,500 Runners Participate In AFMC Pune Marathon
The event was flagged off by Lt Gen Sandeep Thareja, Director & Commandant of AFMC, in the presence of other senior dignitaries

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
PHOTOS: Over 4,500 Runners Participate In AFMC Pune Marathon

Pune's Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) hosted the eighth edition of the AFMC Pune Marathon on Monday, attracting over 4,500 runners. The participants included service personnel, veterans, families, medical cadets, nursing cadets, and civilians from across the country.

Participants competed in various categories, including the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10km, and 5km Fun Run.

The event was flagged off by Lt Gen Sandeep Thareja, Director & Commandant of AFMC, in the presence of other senior dignitaries. Maj Gen Giriraj Singh, Dean & Deputy Commandant of AFMC, felicitated the winners.

The AFMC Pune Marathon has steadily grown in popularity, drawing runners of all ages and backgrounds and becoming a highlight of the national marathon calendar.

Pune: Dhiraj Singh Takes Charge As FTII Director; Here's All You Need To Know About Him
The marathon has played a significant role in promoting the sport of running within the community, fostering a spirit of fitness and camaraderie among participants. The AFMC Pune Marathon continues to inspire and unite runners, contributing to the growing culture of health and wellness in the region.

