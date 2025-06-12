PHOTOS: Nashik Gears Up For Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj’s Palkhi Departure Tomorrow | Tejal Ghorpade

On Thursday, the palkhi of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj arrived in Nashik. It will leave for Pandharpur on Friday via Sinnar. The people of Nashik welcomed the palkhi with great enthusiasm. After a two-day stay, the palkhi will proceed to Pandharpur via Sinnar. Thousands of warkaris, government officials and women from the Damini squad participated in the ceremony. "It feels great, we are participating in this palkhi ceremony for the first time," said a woman.

Amidst the chants of "Pundalik Varde Hari Vitthal," the palkhi of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj departed from Trimbakeshwar for Pandharpur on Tuesday (June 10). A large number of citizens of Trimbakeshwar had gathered to bid farewell to the palkhi. On Wednesday, the palkhi reached Satpur.

The palkhi of Sant Nivruttinath holds special significance in the Ashadhi Wari. The palkhi was decorated with attractive flowers. The chariot was also decorated. Warkaris came from all over the state to participate in the ceremony. Trimbakeshwar was bustling with the presence of Warkaris.

On Tuesday afternoon, as per tradition, in the presence of Mohan Maharaj Belapurkar, Balkrishna Maharaj Daware and Jayant Maharaj Gosavi, after worship, the padukas of Sant Nivruttinath were placed in a silver chariot. After the procession in Trimbakeshwar, the palki proceeded towards Pandharpur in a chariot amidst the devotional sounds. Some new dindis also participated in the palkhi ceremony.

Basic facilities like water, accommodation, toilets, etc. have been provided for the warkaris at the palkhi halting place. The ceremony halted at the Mahanirvani Akhara in Pegalwadi on the first day.

This year, three pairs of bullocks are being used for the chariot, and approximately 30,000 warkaris are accompanying the palkhi.

Many people had tears in their eyes while experiencing the grandeur of the palkhi ceremony. The horses dancing in front of the palkhi, the rhythmic tune of the veena players, the sound of the mridangam, women carrying tulsi pots on their heads, the continuous chanting of "Vithu Nama" by the devotees, the rangolis and flower decorations drawn at different places to welcome the palkhi -- made the entire atmosphere devotional and spiritual.

Arrangements have been made for refreshments at different places for the warkaris. Two ambulances have been made available by the health department to take care of the health of the warkaris.