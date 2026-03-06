Petroleum Lobby Opposing India’s Green Fuel Push Due To ₹22 Lakh Crore Fossil Fuel Imports: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Pune: The petroleum lobby, which has a vested interest in the import of fossil fuels worth Rs 22 lakh crore, will not easily allow the country's aim of shifting to alternative fuels, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing the IFGE's compressed bio-gas conclave in Pune, he said the lobby is using all its might against him as he is promoting alternative fuels in the country.

"Green fuels, alternative fuels will boost the rural agriculture economy and will reduce pollution and subsequently will reduce the import bill of fossil fuels. Becoming self-reliant in energy will ultimately realise the country's dream of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy," he said, adding the current crisis in West Asia shows how imperative the issue of energy security is for the country.

"We import 86 percent of our energy and Rs 22 lakh crore goes out of our country as bill towards fossil fuels. That is why our objective is to make our transport ecosystem smart, safe and sustainable by 2030. To achieve this objective, we have taken several initiatives which include promotion of non-polluting fuels, indigenous fuels that can boost our agri industry and we are gaining benefits also," he added.

He said that there is great potential in green and alternative fuels and a lot of companies are working on the technology.

"In the next couple of years, there will be at least 5,000 firms working in this field. The only thing is the technology should not fail. You will have to compete on productivity, cost effectiveness and quality parameters," he told the gathering.

He added that for the first time, the objective to promote green fuels is to make farmers prosperous, end the import of fossil fuels, end the dependency on fossil fuels and generate employment in rural areas.

"I can see that now we are on the right track and the future is bright. Barriers do come in the journey but these alternative fuels are in the interest of the environment, the economy and are cost-effective for consumers. I am happy that this alternative fuel economy is developing nicely," he said.

He added that he has been the transport minister for the last 12 years and has seen the evolution of CNG, LNG and electric vehicles.

"In all this green fuel economy, we do not have even zero percent stake but still the petroleum lobby is after me with full might. One thing is very clear. A lot of people have vested interest in the import of fossil fuels and, considering the import bill of Rs 22 lakh crore, this lobby will not easily allow your dreams regarding green fuels to come true. You and I have experienced that," he said.

The Union minister for road transport and highways, however, asserted he was not scared.

"A man is not finished when he is defeated, but he is finished when he quits. No need to get scared. We will fight back and we will win," Gadkari said.

The Union minister also reviewed key highway projects costing Rs 50,000 crore in the Pune region along with officials of NHAI, MSRDC, Metro and the district administration.

Interacting with the media after the meeting, Gadkari announced that the ground-breaking ceremony for these projects will be held within a month and the projects will be completed in the next four to five years to ease the traffic situation in and around Pune.

Gadkari also announced that he will be inspecting the Pune to Pandharpur 'palkhi' route soon, which on completion will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about the long-pending Mumbai-Goa Highway, he said 95 per cent of the work is complete.

"I will personally travel the route but, considering the delay in completing the work, I am hesitant to formally inaugurate the project," he informed.

