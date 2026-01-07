Permit Delays Spark Protest By Candidates At Parbhani Municipal Corporation | Sourced

Parbhani: Candidates contesting the elections are required to obtain various permits during the election period. The administration has established a single-window system to issue these permits. However, as the number of candidates contesting the election is high, the issuance of permissions has been delayed, irking candidates.

Angered by the delay, candidates on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the cabin of the Municipal Commissioner and Returning Officer Nitin Narvekar and expressed their dissatisfaction.

The municipal corporation has set up the single-window system to issue permits for the use of vehicles, organising meetings, and using campaign materials, among other activities. Candidates are required to obtain permission to organise rallies and meetings and to use loudspeakers, banners, posters, handbills, and other campaign materials. However, due to the large number of candidates, the permit process has slowed.

Vehicle permits, in particular, are being delayed as the transport department verifies fitness certificates, insurance, registration, and tax payment of vehicles. There is an inadequate staff to carry out this work. The situation regarding permissions for meetings and rallies is also similar.

On Tuesday, Congress district president Amol Jadhav led a delegation of candidates and staged a demonstration in front of the Municipal Commissioner’s cabin over the delay. Jadhav alleged that employees were working under political pressure from the ruling parties.