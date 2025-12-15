PCMC Final Voter List Published: Voter Numbers Change In All 32 Wards In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The final voter list for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections was published on Monday. In this list, the voter count has changed across all 32 wards of PCMC. The number of voters increased in 15 wards and decreased in 17 wards. Accordingly, Ward No. 16 Ravet-Kiwale has the highest number of voters at 75,105, while Ward No. 23 Thergaon Gaothan-Padwal Nagar has the lowest at 33,033 voters.

The Election Department of the PCMC had published the draft voter list on 20th November. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) had given time until 3rd December to file objections. During this period, 10,288 objections were received on the draft list. Therefore, the PCMC Commissioner and Election Returning Officer, Shravan Hardikar, held meetings with officials and ordered corrections in the voter lists.

As a result, officials have made changes in the voter lists. The voter count has changed in all wards. In the draft voter list, Ward No. 1 Chikhli Gaothan had the highest number of voters. Now, according to the final list, Ward No. 16 Ravet-Kiwale will have the maximum number of voters. This ward has 75,105 voters. Meanwhile, Ward No. 23 Padwal Nagar-Thergaon remained the ward with the lowest count. The number of voters in this ward decreased by 1,733. This reduction has provided some relief to the aspiring candidates in this ward.

In the final voter list, the number of voters increased in 15 wards and decreased in 17 wards. The voter count increased in Ward Nos. 2, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 14, 16, 19, 20, 24, 25, 28, 31, and 32. The voter count decreased in Ward Nos. 1, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, and 30.

17.13 Lakh Voters Will Decide 128 Corporators

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly constituency voter lists will be used for the PCMC elections. The voter count up to 1st July 2025 has been taken into account.

The Chinchwad Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters at 6,76,638, Bhosari has 6,24,152, Pimpri has 3,99,811, and Tathawade village in the Bhor Assembly constituency has 13,290 voters. In the PCMC election, 9,05,728 male voters, 8,07,966 female voters, and 197 others, totalling 17,13,891 voters, will exercise their right to vote for the 128 corporators.

The list of polling station locations will be published on 20th December, and the polling list according to the polling centre will be published on 27th December. There are 92,664 duplicate voters in the city. Work is underway to obtain an undertaking (affidavit) from these voters regarding which centre they will vote at. Election officials stated that clarity regarding duplicate voters will be achieved by 22nd December.