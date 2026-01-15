 PCMC Elections 2026: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief Vinoy Kumar Choubey Suspends 5 Constables For Absenteeism During Civic Polls
PCMC Elections 2026: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief Vinoy Kumar Choubey Suspends 5 Constables For Absenteeism During Civic Polls

PCMC Elections 2026: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Chief Vinoy Kumar Choubey Suspends 5 Constables For Absenteeism During Civic Polls

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
IPS Vinoy Kumar Choubey | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Five personnel from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have been suspended for remaining absent during the election period. The suspension orders were issued by Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey late at night on Wednesday (14th January).

The suspension decision was made on the eve of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) General Elections 2026.

The suspended personnel have been identified as Police Constables Sanjay Kelkar, Sagar Bawiskar, Jagannath Shinde, Pratibha Gawade, and Santosh Jadhav. All of them were stationed at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Headquarters in Nigdi.

Voting for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) took place on Thursday. Prior to this, elections were held for the Talegaon, Alandi, and Chakan Municipal Councils within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

With the PCMC elections currently underway, several prominent leaders are visiting the city. During such periods, large-scale police security is deployed. Due to a shortage of personnel, the police department has to manage all operations with the available workforce.

The suspended police officers had gone on leave several months ago. They were sent multiple letters by the Police Headquarters and Commissionerate instructing them to report for duty. However, they ignored these notices.

As a result, taking strict disciplinary action, the Police Commissioner Choubey summarily suspended the five individuals. The order mentions that a departmental inquiry regarding their failure to report for duty will continue.

