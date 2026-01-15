 PCMC Elections 2026: 6.56% Voter Turnout Recorded In Pimpri-Chinchwad In First Two Hours Of Polling
By 9.30 am, a total of 1,12,381 voters had cast their votes at various polling stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Voting for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Elections 2026 commenced at 7.30 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements and election monitoring across the city. According to election officials, 6.56% of the electorate exercised their franchise in the first two hours of polling.

By 9.30 am, a total of 1,12,381 voters had cast their votes at various polling stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The civic election is witnessing a direct political contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the unified Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The polls are being held after a prolonged gap of nearly nine years, making them politically significant for both parties.

The last PCMC elections were held in 2017, when the BJP secured a majority and formed the civic body. The elected council’s term ended in March 2022, after which the municipal corporation has been functioning under administrative rule.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation comprises 32 wards with a total of 128 corporator seats. The city has an electorate of 17,13,891 voters, including 9,04,815 men, 8,07,139 women, and 197 voters from other genders. Of the votes recorded in the first two hours, 69,338 were cast by male voters, while 43,043 women participated in the polling process.

Election officials stated that voter turnout is expected to rise significantly as the day progresses, particularly during the late morning and evening hours when working professionals and senior citizens usually arrive at polling booths.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to exercise their democratic right and cooperate with election staff to ensure a smooth, peaceful, and transparent polling process.

