Parbhani Temple Hall Collapse: Minister Meghna Bordikar Meets Victims' Families As Death Toll Stands At Five | Sourced

Parbhani: Maharashtra Minister Meghna Bordikar and MLA Rahul Patil on Sunday visited the families of those killed and injured in the collapse of the cement-concrete assembly hall at the Hanuman Temple in Shrikshetra Yashwadi, Manwat tehsil, which claimed five lives and left 23 others injured.

After receiving information about the incident, District Guardian Minister Meghna Bordikar cancelled her scheduled programmes in Mumbai and rushed to Parbhani. She reviewed the rescue and relief operations carried out by the district administration, police, health department and disaster management teams on Saturday night and again on Sunday. She also visited RP Hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured.

MLA Rahul Patil also met the injured patients at RP Hospital. Accompanied by Swami Shivendra Chaitanya Maharaj and District Chief Ravindra Dharme, he interacted with doctors and family members of the victims. He assured them that he would coordinate with the administration to ensure proper medical treatment and all possible assistance for the affected families.

Meanwhile, no criminal case had been registered in connection with the collapse even a day after the incident. According to officials, a Rajasthan-based company had undertaken the construction of the temple's assembly hall. No representative of the company was present at the site on Sunday.

A team from the Archaeology Department inspected the temple premises, while engineers from the Public Works Department also carried out a separate inspection to assess the cause of the collapse.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Nagesh Lakhamawar said that of the 23 injured, 18 are undergoing treatment at RP Hospital and five are admitted to the Government Hospital. He said all the injured are in stable condition, out of danger and receiving appropriate medical care. Senior officials from the Health Department are closely monitoring the situation.