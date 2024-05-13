Parbhani District Takes Action Against Child Marriages: Committee Established to Monitor Wedding Season |

Parbhani district is at the apex in conducting child marriages in the state. After Akshay Tritiya, the wedding season has begun and the district administration has resolved to make the entire district child-marriage free. A committee of 26 members including the officers and the clerical staff has been established to keep a watch on the child marriages in the entire district. The committee visits various Mangal Karyalayas and religious places where the marriages are organised and confirms the age of the grooms and the brides.

The officers had visited various places including Somnath Mahadev Mandir, Gaur, Sant Janabai Devasthan, Datta Mandir, Gagakhed, Sanchareshwar Devasthan Manwat, Hanuman Mandir Devasthan Rampuri, Bogaon Devi Mandir, Baba Saheb Mandir Selu, Saibaba Mandir Pathri, Tridhara Devsthan, Nursingh Pokharni, Dattadham Mandir and others and asked the officials to produce the information about the marriages conducted here and also verified the age of the grooms and the brides. The officers also warned the officials and the people that stern legal action will be taken for conducting child marriages.

The district administration employees, taluka administration, district child protection cell, Child Line team, Paramarsh Kendra, Kailas Satyarthi Foundation and other social organisations are helping the administration in this work.

Child and woman welfare officer Kailas Tidke appealed the people that they should immediately inform the administration on the toll free number 1098 if they come across or know about any child marriage being held.