Parbhani: Congress Plans Major Revamp Under Sanghathan Srujan Abhiyan, Says Syed Azmatullah Hussaini | Sourced

Parbhani: Major organisational changes are set to take place in the Congress party. Under the ‘Sanghathan Srujan Abhiyan’, a meeting of the District Congress Committee was held at a hotel in Parbhani city on Saturday. Central observer Syed Azmatullah Hussaini briefed party workers about the campaign in detail. He said efforts are being made to strengthen the organisation, and restructuring at the booth level will be undertaken. Guidance will also be provided to activists to work effectively at the booth level, he added.

He further said that the party is planning to implement major organisational changes. City, district, and block presidents will be selected soon, and the opinions of party workers at the local level will be taken into consideration.

He stated that the criteria for appointing presidents will include at least three years of continuous work in the party, along with a clean and transparent public image. Those who do not meet the criteria will not be considered.

Observer Jeetendra Dehade, Dadasaheb Mundhe, former MP Tukaram Renge Patil, former MLA Sureshdada Deshmukh, Balasaheb Deshmukh, Siddharth Hattiambire, Mujahid Khand, Deputy Mayor Ganesh Deshmukh, ZP group leader Ajit Varpurdkar, Alamgir Khan, Bhagwan Waghmare, Amol Jadhav, Rambhau Ghadge, Sattar Inamdar, Minhaj Kadari, Akbar Jahagirdar, Ravi Sonkamble, Siddharth Bharade, and others were present.