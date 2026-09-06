Paithani Training And Development Centre Inaugurated In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Paithani saree training and development centre was inaugurated at Jeevan Vikas Mahavidyalaya by former minister and MLA Abdul Sattar. The event was organised on Saturday under the joint auspices of the Shiv Sena and the Vaijapur Taluka Vikas Manch, on the initiative of industrialist Dr JK Jadhav.

On the occasion, various initiatives were launched at Mahalgaon, Chinchadgaon, Karanjgaon and Shiur, including computer training centres, felicitation of ideal teachers and meritorious students, health awareness campaigns and the honouring of Paithani weavers.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Sattar said the Sena-BJP government came to power thanks to the ‘beloved sisters’ (Ladki Bahin). He said women had gained employment opportunities after Dr Jadhav established a Paithani training centre at Shiur. He also specially commended Dr Jadhav’s efforts to secure employment for a hearing-impaired female college student.

Event organiser Dr Jadhav said he had established Paithani development centres in Shiur, Hilalpur, Koradgaon and Vaijapur with the aim of providing employment to enterprising women. He said he intended to set up such centres across the entire Marathwada region, including the whole of Vaijapur taluka.

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MLA Ramesh Bornare presided over the event. Key attendees included former MLA Kailas Patil, Chandrahar Bhandge, Shailendra Khandare, Zilla Parishad member Devidas Palodkar, former Zilla Parishad member Ramhari Jadhav, Panchayat Samiti Deputy Chairperson Sonali Jadhav and Panchayat Samiti member Hussain Shaikh.

Also present were former Zilla Parishad member Sunil Paithanpagare, Dr A G Jadhav, Dr Mahavir Sangvi, Director Dhannalal Chudiwal and Gram Panchayat member Nandkishor Jadhav.