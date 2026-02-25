 Over 31 Lakh Food Packets Distributed Under ‘Sneha Chi Shidori’ Initiative In Jalgaon
The Bhawarlal and Kantabai Jain Foundation launched the free “Sneha Chi Shidori” initiative. Over the past six years, a total of 3,138,779 food packets have been distributed to the needy under this initiative. The initiative gained significant momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: With the aim of ensuring that no one goes hungry, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., through the Bhawarlal and Kantabai Jain Foundation, launched the free “Sneha Chi Shidori” initiative. Over the past six years, a total of 3,138,779 food packets have been distributed to the needy under this initiative.

The initiative gained significant momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people struggled to access food due to lockdowns and restrictions. Through “Sneha Chi Shidori”, not only ration kits but also two daily meals were provided to those in need.

On December 12, 2020, Ashok Jain, President of Jain Irrigation, announced on the birth anniversary of Bhawarlal Jain, Founder President of the Jain Group of Industries, that the charitable initiative would continue permanently. Bhawarlal Jain had always envisioned a Jalgaon where no one would go hungry, a vision the Jain family has strived to fulfil with dedication.

The process begins as early as 4 am at the ‘Rajabhoj’ restaurant in Jain Hills. Chairman Ashok Jain and Joint Managing Director Atul Jain personally oversee the packing, taste, and quality of the meals.

This initiative has been benefiting a wide range of individuals, including students preparing for competitive exams, patients and their relatives visiting hospitals, police personnel on duty, and ST drivers and conductors.

“Sneha Chi Shidori”, which began with the belief that society should be given back what we receive from it, has today become a symbol of compassion and social responsibility.

