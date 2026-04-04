Over 12,000 Tree Fall Incidents In Pune Since 2014, Safety Concerns Rise | Representational Image

Pune: Tree fall incidents in the city have become a serious safety concern, with 12,151 cases reported between 2014 and 2025. Rapid urbanisation, ageing trees, and extreme weather conditions are being seen as the main reasons behind the rising numbers.

The issue came into sharp focus on Thursday when 105 trees fell across the city in a single day. One woman died in one of the incidents, raising fresh concerns over public safety.

Officials said continuous rainfall over the past few days has led to a spike in such cases. Data from the fire department shows a steady rise over the years, with major peaks in 2017, 2019, and 2024. The highest number of incidents was recorded in 2024 at 1,682, followed by 1,269 in 2019 and 1,201 in 2017.

Experts say monsoon conditions play a key role in tree falls. Waterlogging weakens the soil and roots, while strong winds increase the chances of uprooting. Many trees in the city are old, hollow, or structurally weak, making them more vulnerable.

A year-wise trend shows fewer incidents in 2021. Officials believe this was partly due to reduced construction activity during the COVID-19 lockdown, which caused less disturbance to tree roots.

Reason Behind Frequent Tree Fallings...

Fire officials said that while complete monthly data is not available, the 105 incidents reported on April 2 could be among the highest ever recorded in a single day.

Experts have pointed to several causes behind the rise. These include heavy rain, strong winds, ageing and diseased trees, and root damage due to construction and road work. Poor drainage systems and trees getting entangled with power lines also add to the risk.

Botanical expert Dr Vinaya Ghate said excessive paving in urban areas blocks water from reaching the soil. This forces roots to grow upwards, weakening the tree’s grip. She also warned that unscientific pruning can make trees unstable.

Fire Brigade Handles Large & Dangerous Tree Falls...

Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode said the fire brigade mainly handles large or dangerous tree fall cases, while smaller incidents are managed by the municipal garden department.

Authorities have stressed the need for preventive steps such as regular pruning, removal of dangerous trees, protection of roots during construction, and better drainage systems. Supporting weak trees and timely pest control are also being recommended.

With the monsoon approaching, civic officials are expected to step up inspections and preventive action to reduce risks and ensure public safety.2014;