Opinion: Dismissing Cockroach Janata Party As Social Media Phenomenon Would Be A Mistake | Anand Chaini

All roads seemed to lead to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) staged a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities. The gathering drew a crowd of more than 2,000 people on a working day, but what made it noteworthy was not the size of the crowd -- it was the people who turned up.

Students formed the core of the protest, but they were joined by parents, professionals, senior citizens, environmental activists, NGO representatives and social media influencers. Parents turned up to support their children, who are increasingly frustrated over repeated examination controversies and recruitment delays. Others believed the students' grievances were legitimate and deserved a fair hearing, raising slogans in solidarity with the movement.

Unlike conventional protests, this gathering wasn't driven by any party machinery, electoral calculations or established political leaders. It was fueled by a sentiment that has become increasingly difficult to ignore: the belief that when examination papers are repeatedly leaked and cancelled, those in positions of power must be held accountable.

The turnout also revealed something deeper -- a growing sense of anger and anxiety among the youth. For millions of students and job aspirants, examinations are not merely tests; they are gateways to livelihood and social acceptance. Every controversy surrounding an examination chips away at public trust and leaves the youth wondering whether merit alone is enough.

Whether the CJP evolves into a political force remains uncertain. Large crowds do not automatically translate into votes, and social media popularity does not necessarily lead to electoral success. Many movements have generated enthusiasm on the streets -- or in today's world, social media -- only to struggle when confronted with the realities of politics.

Yet dismissing the CJP phenomenon as a passing trend would be a mistake. Even if it never contests an election, it has already achieved something significant. It has given voice to a generation that often feels unheard, especially as the current politicians in top posts are of the age of their grandparents. The turnout in Pune also demonstrated that concerns over education and employment resonate far beyond student circles.

The real challenge for the political establishment now is not whether the CJP becomes a political force. The challenge is whether they are willing to listen to the message being delivered. Thursday's protest was less about cockroach masks and viral slogans and more about a simple and realistic demand that echoed across the university campus and across age and gender -- accountability.

And the demand is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

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(The author is the Pune Bureau Chief of The Free Press Journal)