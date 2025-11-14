 Operation Tara: Maharashtra Relocates First Tigress From Tadoba To Sahyadri, 7 More To Follow
Indu Bhagat
article-image
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has approved the relocation of eight tigers, which includes three males and five females, from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) and Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) to the Sahayadri Tiger Reserve (STR). This move marks one of the largest and most ambitious wildlife reintroduction programmes in the state.

The mission is even more remarkable as this event is headed by a former Pune-based forest officer, now playing a key role in shaping and executing Maharashtra’s mega tiger revival initiative, Operation Tara.

Under Operation Tara, the Maharashtra Forest Department has relocated a young tigress, T20-S-2, from Tadoba to Sahyadri, a milestone. The relocation could happen only through scientific planning and ground-level operational precision. The relocation, carried out under the expert guidance of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), is being seen as a breakthrough in reviving the ecological balance of the Western Ghats.

The three-year-old tigress was safely captured from Tadoba’s Khadsangi range following all NTCA protocols. After thorough veterinary checks and continuous monitoring, she was transported in a specialised wildlife vehicle to Sahyadri. She is currently housed in the Sonarli enclosure under a “soft release” mechanism, where she will undergo acclimatisation before being released into the wild.

According to the former Pune officer and now STR Field Director, Tushar Chavan, IFS, expressed confidence in the programme, “Operation Tara marks the revival of Sahyadri. With this soft release, a scientific rewilding programme has begun. Our team has executed the process with utmost responsibility. With WII support, we will continue rigorous monitoring to rebuild Sahyadri as a thriving tiger habitat.”

Chavan also added, "Operation Tara represents a turning point not just for Sahyadri, but for Maharashtra’s long-term vision of scientific tiger reintroduction.” 

Chief Wildlife Warden M. S. Reddy, IFS, called the relocation “a major milestone,” praising the professional coordination between Tadoba and Sahyadri teams. With the first successful relocation completed, Operation Tara is now being seen as a blueprint for tiger recovery in other fragmented landscapes across India.

