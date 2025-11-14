One Death Every 5 Weeks: Pune's Navale Bridge Grim Toll Sparks Symbolic 'Funeral Protest’ - Video |

Navale bridge area on Katraj Dehu Road Bypass of Pune-Bangalore Highway is known to make the headlines all for the wrong reasons. On Thursday, eight people were burned to death and about 13 others were injured after a speeding truck collided with multiple vehicles at Navale Bridge.

According to the data shared by the Pune police, the Navale bridge in the past eight years has reportedly witnessed around 208 accidents, out of which around 82 people died in the accidents.

The people are fuming with anger, and are feared and are in utter grief as the residents of Navle continue to witness a disturbing rise in fatal accidents.

The growing sense of helplessness among citizens erupted on Wednesday when social activist Bhupendra More staged an unprecedented “Funeral Protest” to draw the government’s attention to the crisis.

One Death Every 5 Weeks: Pune's Navale Bridge Grim Toll Sparks Symbolic 'Funeral Protest’ - Video pic.twitter.com/2eYxrp8HyY — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) November 14, 2025

The symbolic demonstration, complete with a mock funeral procession and bier, was designed to reflect the harsh reality that people in the area feel they are living where death on the roads has become far too common.

The trigger for this emotional outburst was a heartbreaking incident in which a family, including a young girl, lost their lives in a horrific crash. The sight of the tragedy moved More, and he said, “The number of deaths here is increasing every week. The administration comes, looks around, makes promises, and then disappears. If this continues, people will feel like giving up hope. We don’t want condolences, we want safety.”

Residents of Jay Hari Vadgaon, Narhe, and the surrounding localities say they now step out of their homes with fear in their hearts. Narrow roads, unregulated traffic flow, speeding vehicles, and a lack of proper signals have made the area extremely unsafe. Many locals claim that despite repeated complaints, no meaningful action has been taken.

A large crowd of citizens marched with More during the demonstration. The protest brought nearly two hours of standstill on the Satara–Mumbai Highway, one of Pune’s busiest routes. Protesters held placards, photos of victims, and garlanded symbolic coffins as a mark of respect for those who died. Prayers were offered, and a moment of silence was observed, turning the highway into a scene of collective mourning.

More demanded that the administration take urgent and permanent measures, including a technical survey of accident-prone locations, installation of speed breakers and signals, widening of narrow stretches, and deployment of traffic personnel during peak hours. “A simple inspection is not enough,” he said. “We want accountability and visible action. These lives will not come back, and that is why we are fighting to save the next life.”

Before concluding the demonstration, More issued a strong warning: if the authorities continue to delay necessary corrective steps, a far larger and more aggressive movement will be launched. For the people of Narhe, he said, this is no longer a protest; it is a fight for the right to live safely.