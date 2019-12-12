Now BJP neta says, ‘Hoping for reunion’

Pune: "Blood and Hindutva" of the BJP and the Shiv Sena are common and they should come together again and form a government, senior Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil said here on Wednesday.

A day earlier, veteran Sena leader Manohar Joshi had said his party and the BJP which parted ways days after the results of the Maharashtra assembly poll were announced, can come together in near future.

"The BJP and the Shiv Sena are natural allies for the last 30 years. Their blood and Hindutva are common..The parties should come together and form a government.

The government (in Maharashtra) should have been formed jointly because the popular mandate was in the favour of both the parties," Patil said. The senior BJP leader said he didn't have any idea about what Manohar Joshi had said.