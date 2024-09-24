 Not ₹300, Pune Airport's New Terminal to Offer Tea, Water for ₹20 to Flyers
Notably, Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram had recently raised concerns over a cup of tea made from hot water and tea bag being sold for ₹340 at Kolkata Airport.

While flyers continue to complain about the hefty prices charged for tea, coffee, water, and other food and beverages at airports across the country, Pune Airport will now offer tea and water for just ₹20.

Currently, tea is sold at ₹200, and bottled water costs between ₹60 and ₹80 at various stalls in the new terminal at Pune Airport. To address concerns from flyers about these high prices, the airport administration has announced that a dedicated stall will be introduced where passengers can purchase these items at affordable rates, addressing a long-standing issue for budget travelers.

Until now, the old terminal at Pune Airport already had a stall offering beverages at lower prices, but no such option was available at the new terminal.

Pune Airport Director Santosh Dhoke informed the media that this initiative will ensure affordable refreshments for regular travelers. While the government has worked to make flights available at lower rates for passengers, the steep prices for water and beverages had been a missing piece, which will now be addressed.

