'No Politician Should Come To Our Home': Nasrapur Victim’s Father, Demands Justice First - VIDEO

In a strong and emotional statement following the shocking incident in Nasrapur, Pune district, the victim’s father has openly criticised political leaders, asking them not to visit the family until justice is delivered. He made it clear that symbolic visits and public gestures are not what the family needs at this moment.

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According to the video, the grieving father said that no political figure should come forward for meetings or condolences unless there is visible progress in ensuring justice for his daughter.

Anger Over Symbolic Support

The father’s remarks reflect deep frustration over what he described as performative politics. He expressed disappointment over leaders making appearances without concrete action, stressing that justice should not be reduced to optics or brief visits.

The statement has resonated widely, with many echoing the sentiment that accountability and swift legal proceedings matter more than public sympathy. The case has already sparked outrage across Maharashtra, with citizens demanding stricter action and faster judicial processes.

Case Triggers Statewide Outrage

The incident in Nasrapur has once again brought the spotlight on crimes against children and the urgency of stronger safeguards. Protests and reactions have been building, with growing calls for stricter laws and quicker trials.

Reports indicate that the accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, even as demands for the harshest punishment intensify.

Demand For Justice Over Optics

For the victim’s family, however, the focus remains singular, justice. The father’s appeal underscores a larger public mood, where citizens are increasingly questioning the gap between political statements and on ground action.

As the investigation progresses, the case continues to draw attention across the state. As reported by Lokmat Times, the family’s message is clear, justice must come first, everything else can wait.