Nigdi: LPG Gas Tanker Overturns, Power Supply Temporarily Cut Off As Safety Precaution, Restored After Successful Containment |

An LPG gas tanker belonging to Bharat Petroleum overturned near Madhukarrao Pavle bridge in the early hours of Sunday. As a precautionary measure due to the presence of gas in the tanker, the power supply to be shut down to avoid any potential danger.

The incident took place as the LPG gas tanker was traveling from Mumbai to Pune. The electricity supply to approximately 550 customers residing in Nigdi Gavthan, Sector 24 and 26, and Sainath Nagar areas. This precautionary measure was implemented to ensure the safety of the residents in the vicinity of the overturned gas tanker.

At 10:30 am, after a thorough assessment and successful containment of potential risks, the electricity supply was gradually restored in Sector 26. However, in accordance with the instructions from the police department, the electricity supply remained suspended in the rest of the affected area.

After hours of careful evaluation and effective risk mitigation, the power supply in the remaining affected areas was fully restored at 5 pm. This restoration of electricity allowed the residents to resume their daily activities and regain access to essential services.