NCP-SP's Ankush Kakade Flags EVM Time Discrepancy, Missing Indicator Light In Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 |

A controversy has emerged during the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, raising questions over the voting process and the functioning of the EVM.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Ankush Kakade has raised questions over the functioning of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a polling station. According to Kakade, after the first three votes were cast smoothly, the indicator light on the EVM did not glow during the fourth vote. This, he claimed, has created doubts about whether the vote was properly recorded, thereby raising concerns over the integrity of the voting process.

Kakade also alleged a significant discrepancy in the time displayed on the EVM. He stated that the machine showed the time as 7:44 am, which was reportedly 14 minutes ahead of the actual time. Such a mismatch, he argued, further casts a shadow on the transparency of the election process.

Demanding immediate action, Kakade urged the election administration to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and clarify the situation.

Following these allegations, discussions around the reliability and credibility of EVMs in the Pune Municipal elections are likely to intensify, with all eyes now on the response of the Election Commission. On social media, many residents have also complained about the proper name in the list.