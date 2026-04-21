NCP Leader Sanjay Jadhav Attacked With Machetes In Parli Vaijnath | Representative Image | File

Beed: A senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), Sanjay Jadhav, was seriously injured after being attacked with machetes by unidentified assailants in Parli Vaijnath tehsil late Sunday night.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm near Govardhan (Hivra) village on the Govardhan–Sirsala road, when Jadhav was returning home from his agricultural field. According to police, five to six attackers, who were allegedly waiting in the area, intercepted him and launched a sudden assault using sharp weapons.

Jadhav sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said his condition is stable.

The incident has caused panic in Parli Vaijnath and nearby areas. Police have registered a case and launched a search to identify and arrest the accused.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack may be linked to a recent dispute. A video had surfaced a few days ago showing Jadhav allegedly assaulting a local youth from Govardhan (Hivra). Police are probing whether the late-night attack was carried out in retaliation.

Officials said all angles are being examined, including personal rivalry and local disputes. Efforts are underway to trace the attackers, and more details are expected as the investigation progresses.