National Lok Adalat to be held in Pune district courts on Sunday

The National Lok Adalat will be organized in all the district courts in Pune on Sunday, 30th April.

The District Legal Services Authority has urged all concerned parties to take advantage of the event and settle their disputes through alternative dispute resolution methods.

The District Legal Services Authority Secretary, Mangal Kshyap, has invited all the litigants to participate in the Lok Adalat and resolve their pending cases in a cost-effective and timely manner.