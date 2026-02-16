 Nashik’s Yogesh Sonawane Wins Three Golds At National MTB Championship In Arunachal Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik’s Yogesh Sonawane Wins Three Golds At National MTB Championship In Arunachal Pradesh

Nashik’s Yogesh Sonawane Wins Three Golds At National MTB Championship In Arunachal Pradesh

Considered to be extremely tough and challenging, this year's 22nd Senior, Junior and Sub Junior Mountain Bike Cycling (MTB) Championship in India is underway in the state of Arunachal Pradesh at Roing. Athletes selected from Maharashtra have participated in this competition organised by the Arunachal Cycling Association

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Nashik’s Yogesh Sonawane Wins Three Golds At National MTB Championship In Arunachal Pradesh | Sourced

Nashik: Yogesh Namdev Sonawane, a college student of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sanstha, represented Maharashtra in the 22nd Mountain Bike Cycling (MTB) Championship underway in Arunachal Pradesh (Rowing) and won three gold medals.

Considered to be extremely tough and challenging, this year's 22nd Senior, Junior and Sub Junior Mountain Bike Cycling (MTB) Championship in India is underway in the state of Arunachal Pradesh at Roing. Athletes selected from Maharashtra have participated in this competition organised by the Arunachal Cycling Association. Yogesh Namdev Sonawane, a student from a tribal family and a resident of Antapur-Taharabad in the Nashik district, has been selected in the under-18 category in this competition.

Yogesh is studying at New English School and Junior College in Taharabad, run by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Nashik. He has brought fame to Nashik and MVP by winning gold medals in all three categories of time trial, team relay and mass start. Yogesh was selected from Maharashtra in the selection test held in Pune (Alandi) in December. Last year, too, Yogesh had won two medals, silver and bronze, in the same competition. On this strength, he was selected from India for the international competition held in China. Yogesh Sonawane has become the first Maharashtrian athlete to be selected in the under-18 category of the International Mountain Bike Cycling Championship. Yogesh has been guided by his elder brother Bharat Sonawane.

Yogesh's elder brother Bharat Sonawane has also achieved success in the national championship three times in the same sport. But due to the difficult situation at home, Bharat has stopped his own game and taken care of Yogesh. Bharat has bought a bicycle worth 2 lakhs for Yogesh by working for several months in a bicycle shop, taking out public donations and loans. Bharat has also prepared a track in the hills and valleys of the village in line with international competitions for Yogesh to practise on the basis of his experience.

FPJ Shorts
Climate Change Threatens Biodiversity And Livelihoods In Central Himalayas: Study
Climate Change Threatens Biodiversity And Livelihoods In Central Himalayas: Study
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared After Delay At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Active
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared After Delay At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Active
'The Gap Is Huge’: Sourav Ganguly On India’s Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC
'The Gap Is Huge’: Sourav Ganguly On India’s Dominance Over Pakistan In T20 WC
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'
PM Modi To Visit Israel On February 25-26; Benjamin Netanyahu Says 'Will Discuss All Sorts Of Cooperation'

Medals Shining in the Hut

In four years, Yogesh has participated in many competitions and has won hundreds of medals. In the under-16 competition held in Haryana in 2024, Yogesh won gold medals in all three categories – cross country, time trial, and team relay. Last year too, he won two medals – silver and bronze – in the same competition. It seems that there is no place in the hut to keep the valuable medals and certificates that he has earned with great effort, even in the hut. These medals have become the pride of the hut.

“Yogesh has shown that if you have a goal, you can achieve success even in adverse conditions. By winning three gold medals in the National Mountain (Bike) Cycling Championship, Yogesh has added a crown of honour to the crown of MVIPR. Till now, many such athletes from the MVP organisation have reached the stage of the Olympics. Now I am confident that Yogesh will definitely win a gold medal in the upcoming Asian Games.”

- Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary, MVIPR Samaj, Nashik.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik’s Yogesh Sonawane Wins Three Golds At National MTB Championship In Arunachal Pradesh
Nashik’s Yogesh Sonawane Wins Three Golds At National MTB Championship In Arunachal Pradesh
Pune: After Opening Of First Stretch, Environmental Concerns Shadow Riverfront Development Project
Pune: After Opening Of First Stretch, Environmental Concerns Shadow Riverfront Development Project
PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar Rejects Need For More Ward Offices In Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP...
PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar Rejects Need For More Ward Offices In Pimpri-Chinchwad As BJP...
Congress Corporator Prashant Jagtap To Move Bombay High Court Against Pune Police; Over Alleged Bias...
Congress Corporator Prashant Jagtap To Move Bombay High Court Against Pune Police; Over Alleged Bias...
BJP Dominates Nashik Municipal Corporation Standing Committee With 9 Members
BJP Dominates Nashik Municipal Corporation Standing Committee With 9 Members