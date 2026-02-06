 Nashik’s ‘Arunodaya’ Sickle Cell Campaign Gets Big Response; Over 2 Lakh Screened For Sickle Cell
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 07:34 PM IST
article-image
Nashik’s ‘Arunodaya’ Sickle Cell Campaign Gets Big Response In Nashik; Over 2 Lakh Screened For Sickle Cell | File Photo

Nashik: The 'Arunodaya Sickle Cell Anaemia Special Campaign', being implemented with the aim of making Maharashtra and Nashik district free from sickle cell disease and preventing genetic defects, is receiving a tremendous response in the district. Under the guidance of District Council Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, this campaign is being successfully implemented through extensive awareness efforts. So far, more than 2 lakh citizens have been successfully tested.

The health department has used various media to reach the last person in the community with information about this campaign. Awareness is being created in villages through announcements, lectures in schools, morning markets, wall paintings, and other means. ASHA workers and health workers are going door-to-door providing counselling. This is reducing the fear of the disease among citizens.

The importance of sickle cell disease is being explained through social media, radio, and jingles. The health department has set a target of testing all citizens in the 0 to 40 age group in the district. So far, in over 2 lakh tests, 205 new sickle cell carriers and 7 new patients have been found. District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar Maure has appealed to citizens who have not yet been tested to participate in and cooperate with this campaign.

Since sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder, the department has organised special 'pre-marital counselling' sessions to prevent the disease from spreading to the next generation. In these sessions, held between February 4 and 7, the 205 carriers who were identified are being given detailed guidance on future risks and precautions. The main objective of this counselling is to prevent children born from the marriage of two sickle cell carriers from developing the disease.

The health department has appealed to citizens that everyone in the 0 to 40 age group should participate in this campaign and get tested. This is an important step towards a sickle-cell-free Nashik and Maharashtra.

'Door-to-Door' Campaign and Use of Mass Media

The 'door-to-door' campaign, social media, news channel and other efforts at the village level have been crucial for the success of the campaign. Due to the continuous efforts of the health department, awareness about sickle cell disease has increased in Nashik district, and an important step is being taken to prevent the disease.

