Nashik: ZP CEO Omkar Pawar Conducts Surprise NICU Inspection, Orders Immediate Rectification |

Nashik: Against the backdrop of the unfortunate incident at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in Amravati, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omkar Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of the NICU at the District General Hospital on Monday. The inspection was carried out to ensure that healthcare facilities for newborns in Nashik district are safe and of high quality.

During the inspection, detailed information was gathered regarding medical facilities available for newborns, the functionality of equipment, oxygen systems, power and backup power arrangements, cleanliness, infection prevention measures, medicine stocks, fire safety, and emergency response systems.

CEO Pawar directed the concerned officials to immediately rectify the shortcomings and defects observed during the inspection. He emphasised that no safety-related issues should remain pending in a sensitive department like the NICU.

He placed special emphasis on ensuring that all equipment required for neonatal care is in proper working order, oxygen supply and backup power systems remain uninterrupted, adequate stocks of essential medicines and medical supplies are maintained, and infection control protocols are strictly followed. Instructions were issued to immediately conduct a fire safety audit of the NICU and related health facilities. Furthermore, he directed that proposals addressing the needs identified during the inspection be prepared and submitted under the District Planning Committee (DPC).

“There will be no compromise regarding the health and safety of newborns. Priority must be given to immediately rectifying all shortcomings observed during the inspection and making NICU services safer, more efficient, and of higher quality. Fire safety audits must be conducted, and proposals for requirements should be prepared under the DPC,” stated CEO Omkar Pawar.

Present on the occasion were Assistant District Collector Dr Jaykumar Ade, District Civil Surgeon Dr Satish Shimpi, and In-charge District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, as well as medical officers and staff from the district hospital.