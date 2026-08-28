Nashik: Youth Murdered In Saputara Following Dispute Over Ganpati Festival Contribution | File

Surgana/Saputara: Hemant Suryavanshi (29), a resident of Holi Chowk in Surgana, was killed with a sharp weapon in Saputara following a quarrel over contributions for last year's Ganpati festival. A case has been registered at the Saputara Police Station against Kunal Kiran Pardeshi, a resident of Surgana, in connection with the incident.

A dispute had earlier occurred between Hemant and Kunal Pardeshi during last year's Ganpati immersion procession. On August 26, Hemant had gone to Saputara with his friends Vijay Khambayat, Madhav Gawali and Raj Gadekar for the Monsoon Festival.

Around 11.30 pm, they visited a pav bhaji stall, where Kunal Pardeshi and Pradip Pawar also arrived. After the meal, an argument broke out between Kunal and Hemant over the previous year's immersion dispute and the contribution for this year's Ganpati festival. During the altercation, Kunal allegedly struck Hemant twice in the abdomen and once in the chest with a sharp weapon. His friends rushed him to the government hospital in Borgaon on a two-wheeler.

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After receiving primary treatment, he was transferred to the government hospital in Vani, where doctors declared him dead. Medical officials stated that Hemant died around 1 am on August 27. The incident has caused a stir in the Surgana area.

Hemant is survived by his mother, father, sister, wife, son and daughter. A case has been registered against Kunal Kiran Pardeshi at the Saputara Police Station.

Suspect surrenders at Kalwan Police Station

Following the incident, Kunal fled the scene on a two-wheeler and surrendered at the Kalwan Police Station. He was taken into custody after the Kalwan police informed the Saputara police.