Nashik: Youth Booked Under Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals Act For Allegedly Kicking & Injuring Stray Dog In Shantinagar | FP photo

Nashik: A case has been registered at Mhasrul Police Station against a youth named Shambhu Raikar for allegedly kicking and injuring a stray dog in the Shantinagar area. The action was taken following a complaint filed by a woman doctor.

Police Launch Investigation

The complainant, Dr Swapnali Deshmukh, reported the incident to the police. According to the complaint, Raikar allegedly assaulted and injured a stray dog on Sunday, November 22. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

Stray Dog Feeding Dispute

Previously, disputes had arisen in the Shantinagar area regarding the feeding of stray dogs, which had also led to the filing of cross-complaints with the police. The conflict has now reignited over the same issue.

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