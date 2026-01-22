 Nashik: 'Work Diligently To Safeguard Voters' Interests,' Minister Girish Mahajan Tells Newly Elected Corporators
Nashik: 'Work Diligently To Safeguard Voters' Interests,' Minister Girish Mahajan Tells Newly Elected Corporators

The people have given the Bharatiya Janata Party an overwhelming mandate in the municipal corporation elections of Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra. In view of this, all newly elected corporators should work diligently to safeguard the interests of voters. They should build the reputation of their position through developmental works, advised Minister Girish Mahajan

Milind Sajgure
Thursday, January 22, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Nashik: 'Work Diligently To Safeguard Voters' Interests,' Minister Girish Mahajan Tells Newly Elected Corporators

Nashik: The people have given the Bharatiya Janata Party an overwhelming mandate in the municipal corporation elections of Nashik, Jalgaon, Dhule and Ahilyanagar in North Maharashtra. In view of this, all newly elected corporators should work diligently to safeguard the interests of voters. They should build the reputation of their position through developmental works, advised State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.


On Wednesday, newly elected corporators from the Jalgaon and Ahilyanagar Municipal Corporations registered the selection of their group leaders with the Divisional Commissioner. When the newly elected corporators visited the BJP office, Minister Girish Mahajan addressed them on the occasion. During this meeting, the group leader, deputy group leader and whip of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation were elected in the presence of Minister Mahajan.


Former MP Dr. Sujay Vikhe Patil, MLA Rahul Dhikale, Seema Hiray, Rajumama Bholé, along with all newly elected corporators and office-bearers, were present at the event. Mahajan stated that since the people have entrusted the reins of municipal corporations in North Maharashtra to the BJP with great confidence, utmost care should be taken to ensure that this trust is not breached.

He further expressed confidence that the victory in the municipal corporation elections would certainly strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections. Even if one has to make a hundred rounds of government offices for the public, it is acceptable, but priority must always be given to resolving public issues, Mahajan clearly stated. He also announced that a workshop for newly elected corporators from North Maharashtra would be organised in the near future.

