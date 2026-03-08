Nashik Women's Premier League Announced To Promote Women’s Cricket | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of Women’s Day, the Nashik District Cricket Association (NDCA) announced the launch of the Nashik Women Premier League (NWPL), bringing great news for women cricketers in the district.

The formal announcement was made by NDCA Chairman Vinod Shah at a special press conference held at the pavilion of Hutatma Anant Kanhere Maidan. Present on the dais were Sharmila Sali, Sunil Malusare, NDCA officials Nikhil Tipri and Vikrant Mate.



The Nashik Women's Premier League (NWPL) has been planned with the objective of promoting women’s cricket in Nashik and providing players an opportunity to compete at a professional level. At present, nearly 150 women cricketers are actively playing in the district. The league aims to give them competitive exposure, a professional environment, and a larger platform.



The tournament is scheduled to be held in the last week of April and will feature five franchise teams. The competition will follow a league format, followed by semi-finals and a final, with a total of 13 matches to be played.



Several Nashik players – Ishwari Sawkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Shalmali Kshatriya, Rasika Shinde, Aishwarya Wagh, Priyanka Ghodke, Laxmi Yadav, Prachiti Bhavar, Kartiki Gaikwad, and Madhura Dayma – have represented the Maharashtra team in competitions organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India through the Maharashtra Cricket Association at various age-group levels.



Players for the league will be selected through an auction system, and each team will have its official jersey. Prior to the tournament, events such as the trophy unveiling ceremony, player auction, grand opening ceremony, and closing ceremony will also be organised.



The primary objective of the league is to strengthen women’s cricket at the district level, provide a structured platform for players, prepare cricketers for the Maharashtra team, and encourage greater participation of women in the sport. The Nashik District Cricket Association has appealed to sports lovers, the industrial sector, and all stakeholders in Nashik to support this initiative.