Nashik Water Crisis: 182 Tankers Supply Drinking Water To Over 3.23 Lakh Residents Across 176 Villages | Sourced

Nashik: The district administration, in coordination with the Zilla Parishad and the Rural Water Supply Department, has intensified measures to ensure a regular supply of safe drinking water to residents in water-scarce areas. As of June 18, 2026, a total of 3,23,771 people from 176 villages and 483 hamlets are being supplied with drinking water through 182 tankers, according to Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput.

At present, the 182 tankers are making 382 trips daily to meet the drinking water needs of rural communities. To support water supply operations, 77 wells have been acquired, including 22 village wells and 55 tanker-filling wells. Borewells and other alternative water sources are also being utilised wherever required.

Among the worst-affected regions, Yeola taluka has 44 tankers supplying water to 44 villages and 70 hamlets. Nandgaon taluka is being served by 36 tankers covering 38 villages and 192 hamlets. Igatpuri has 21 tankers serving eight villages and 42 hamlets, while Sinnar has 18 tankers catering to eight villages and 71 hamlets. In Surgana, 12 tankers are supplying water to 15 villages and 14 hamlets.

Additionally, Malegaon is being served by 17 tankers for 17 villages and 48 hamlets; Chandwad has 11 tankers for 14 villages and eight hamlets; Deola has six tankers for six villages and 10 hamlets; Baglan has five tankers serving two villages and six hamlets; Trimbakeshwar has six tankers for four villages and 16 hamlets; and Peth has six tankers supplying water to six villages and six hamlets.

The district administration is continuously monitoring the situation and reviewing water demand in affected areas. Additional tankers are being deployed wherever necessary, while efforts are underway to identify and develop new water sources. Coordination among the Rural Water Supply Department, Zilla Parishad, and revenue authorities is being maintained to ensure an uninterrupted water supply.

Officials have assured that every effort is being made to prevent inconvenience to residents and that further measures will be implemented as required. Planning and execution of future water management initiatives are being carried out through the Rural Water Supply Department.

Rajput further stated that the delayed onset of the monsoon due to the anticipated impact of El Niño could prolong water scarcity conditions. Available water resources are expected to be managed until August 31, and the district’s dam network currently holds an average of 22% water storage.

Instructions have been issued to the Irrigation Department to suspend all irrigation releases except for drinking water purposes. Special teams have also been directed to prevent unauthorised water extraction from dam reservoirs, with criminal action to be initiated against violators.