Nashik: Uncle And Nephew Seriously Injured After Falling Under Moving Panchavati Express, Boy Loses Leg | Sourced

Nashik: A 12-year-old boy and his uncle sustained serious injuries in an accident involving the Panchavati Express. The boy had stepped off the train to relieve himself but lost his balance while attempting to board the moving train and fell underneath it. His uncle, who rushed to rescue him, also sustained serious injuries. The boy lost a leg, while his uncle suffered severe injuries to his fingers.

According to reports, the boy had disembarked from the stationary Panchavati Express to relieve himself when the train started moving. He ran to catch the train but lost his balance and fell beneath the moving coaches. Seeing his nephew in danger, the uncle rushed to his aid but also sustained serious injuries in the process.

The injuries to the boy’s leg were so severe that it had to be amputated. His uncle suffered severe injuries to his fingers and other parts of his body. Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed both to a rural hospital. Following initial treatment, they were shifted to Nashik for further medical care. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the incident has reignited the debate over the one-minute halt of the Panchavati Express at several stations. With the train stopping for only one minute, passengers are forced to rush while boarding or alighting. This poses significant difficulties, especially for children, senior citizens and passengers carrying luggage, increasing the risk of accidents.

Residents and passengers have demanded longer scheduled halts for the Panchavati Express. The incident involving the uncle and his nephew has drawn widespread expressions of sorrow. Residents and passengers expect the railway administration to prioritise passenger safety and take an appropriate decision on the duration of the train’s halts.