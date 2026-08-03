Nashik: Two Poems by Children's Author Rajendra Somvanshi Included In Balbharati Class 4 Textbook | Sourced

Nashik: Two poems by renowned children's author Rajendra Somvanshi, a native of Niphad taluka in Nashik district, have been included in the Class 4 Art Education textbook published by the Maharashtra State Bureau of Textbook Production and Curriculum Research (Balbharati). The poems, "Vasudev Geet" and "Let's Make Our School Beautiful", have become part of the curriculum from the 2026–27 academic year.



"Vasudev Geet" introduces students to the rich folk traditions of Maharashtra by highlighting the customs, heritage, and cultural significance of the Vasudev community. Meanwhile, "Let's Make Our School Beautiful" encourages children to maintain cleanliness in schools, conserve water, adopt eco-friendly habits, and develop values of responsibility and environmental awareness.



Literary enthusiasts have welcomed the inclusion of these poems, expressing confidence that they will inspire knowledge, values, and social awareness among students for many years to come.



Rajendra Somvanshi has previously published two children's poetry collections—"Gammadi Gammat" and "Geet Nave Gau." The latter, published by Chaprak Prakashan, has received three district-level and three state-level literary awards. Somvanshi also represented North Maharashtra as an invited poet at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Conference held in Delhi.