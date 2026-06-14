Nashik: Tribal Women In Igatpuri's Shenvad Budruk Struggle For Water Despite Nearby Dams | Sourced

Nashik: A severe water crisis has gripped the village of Shenvad Budruk in Igatpuri Taluka, Nashik district. Despite the presence of two nearby dams, women and girls from this tribal hamlet are forced to wander for hours in search of water. With the village pond having dried up, they must manually collect water from natural springs (zhira). Filling a single vessel takes an hour, and the task of collecting water continues until 4:00 AM.

Although tap connections were provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission, no water flows through the taps. This situation has persisted for the past four months. Tribal women from the village must cross hills and valleys to fetch water from distant springs. Accompanied by young children, they are compelled to stand in queues for hours under the scorching sun.

The Free Press Journal, spoke with these women. They stated, "Even though the dams are full, we have to wander in search of water. Tap connections were installed, but no water comes through. The contractor left the work incomplete." This problem affects 12 tribal hamlets in the village.

Igatpuri Taluka is known as a hub of dams. Yet, despite the presence of dams like Bhavli, Vaitarna, and Mukne, local tribal settlements do not receive water. This places immense strain on women and children. The crisis has arisen due to incomplete work under the Jal Jeevan Mission and contractor negligence.

Citizens have demanded immediate attention from the administration. It is essential to complete the water supply scheme and increase tanker supplies; otherwise, the situation could worsen significantly before the monsoon arrives.