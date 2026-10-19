Nashik: Traders Question FDA’s Working Style, Seek Transfers Of Officials |

Nashik: Discontent is once again growing among traders in Nashik over the functioning of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Traders have raised questions about the working style of FDA officials, with demands for the transfer of certain officials gaining momentum.

The suspension of five officials following the substandard supari (areca nut) case in Malegaon has brought issues concerning transparency in the department's functioning, compliance with inspection procedures and the treatment of traders under renewed scrutiny.

The FDA plays a crucial role in preventing food adulteration, protecting public health and enforcing food safety laws. While action against businesses violating regulations is necessary, traders maintain that inspections and enforcement measures must follow due legal procedures, uniform standards and transparent practices.

Against this backdrop, demands for changes in the working methods of officials and transfers wherever necessary have come to the fore.

The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has taken the initiative to address difficulties faced by retail grain and grocery traders in Nashik.

A joint meeting of the Maharashtra Chamber and the New Nashik Retail Grain and Grocery Traders' Association was held on Oct 12. Discussions covered several issues, including the Nashik Municipal Corporation's anti-plastic drives, inspections by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, enforcement action by the FDA, market cess and additional charges levied by banks.

According to traders, many small retail shopkeepers operate on profit margins of just 1% to 2%. In such circumstances, enforcement drives by various government departments, penalties and additional compliance costs are placing a growing financial burden on their businesses.

Traders' associations have urged the departments concerned to adopt a practical approach and ensure that businesses complying with the rules are not subjected to unnecessary harassment.