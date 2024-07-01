Nashik to Acquire State-of-the-Art Amphibious Machine to Clean Godavari River |

The Godavari river in Nashik holds great mythological importance. However, in recent years, the river has been plagued by pollution from various sources. Additionally, the problem of water hyacinth covering the river surface has become an annual issue. The increased pollution has accelerated the degradation of the Godavari riverbed. To address this, the Nashik Municipal Corporation will soon purchase a modern amphibious machine to clear the river of these water hyacinths.

Nashik first city to buy these machines

Nashik will be the first city to add such a state-of-the-art amphibious machine to its fleet, as no other municipal corporation in the state has acquired such a sophisticated machine for removing water weeds. The amphibious machine operates on both land and water, making it highly effective for removing water hyacinth from the riverbed within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits. Municipalities spend crores of rupees every year on cleanliness, but despite these efforts and substantial spending, the municipality has not been successful in keeping the river clean.

It is hoped that before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Namami Goda project, worth up to three thousand crores, will be implemented. However, it is expected to take more time to actually implement the project. The length of the Godavari within the city is twenty-two kilometers, and much of its surface is almost completely covered with water hyacinth.

Meanwhile, the current machine for extracting water hyacinth can only operate in water. Moving this machine from place to place is a significant challenge, so it is currently stationed in Panchavati. Therefore, with the new system being procured by the Municipality, it will be possible to move it to various locations more easily.