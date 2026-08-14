Nashik: Three Days Left For SIR Process; Collector Urges Voters To Submit Forms | X - @NMMConline |Representative

Nashik: Under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) program announced by the Election Commission of India, the process of filling out voter registration forms is underway in Nashik district from June 30 to August 17. With only three days remaining in this process, District Collector Ayush Prasad has appealed to the maximum number of voters in the district to submit their forms through the respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

A meeting regarding this special revision program was held at the District Collector's office, chaired by District Collector Ayush Prasad. The progress of work across the district's 15 Assembly constituencies was reviewed during the meeting.

Representatives of political parties were briefed on the operations at the taluka level. It was reported that work has been completed 100% in the Niphad, Dindori, and Igatpuri constituencies, while the form-filling process has reached 73% completion in the Nashik West Assembly constituency, which has the highest number of voters.

Information regarding the electoral roll is available on the District Collector's office portal (nashik.gov.in) and other official platforms. Political party representatives and their central delegates were urged to download the list, verify voter details, and bring any objections to the notice of the concerned officials.

Revised Schedule:

- Door-to-door visits at the polling station level: June 30 to August 17

- Reorganization/rationalization of polling stations: Until August 17

- Publication of draft electoral roll: August 24

- Period for filing claims and objections: August 24 to September 23

- Disposal of claims and objections: August 24 to October 22

- Publication of final electoral roll: October 27