Nashik: Three Clashes Between Devotees, Security Guards Reported At Trimbakeshwar Temple In Two Days | Representative

Nashik: The Trimbakeshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, has once again witnessed a dispute between devotees and security personnel. With a large number of devotees visiting the temple during the Diwali holidays, disagreements over darshan arrangements and crowd management have reportedly led to heated arguments and physical altercations. A recent incident involving a devotee and a woman security guard has gone viral on social media, raising questions about security arrangements at the temple.

According to local sources, three incidents involving disputes and assaults have taken place within the temple premises over the past two days. In one incident, a male devotee was recording a video on his mobile phone when a female security guard objected. During the altercation, the mobile phone reportedly fell after the guard’s hand came into contact with him. This led to a heated argument between the devotee, a woman accompanying him and the security guard. The viral video reportedly shows verbal abuse and pushing during the confrontation.

The woman security guard has lodged a complaint at the Trimbakeshwar Police Station. The incident reportedly took place around 10 am on Wednesday. According to the complaint, devotees were asked to leave the assembly hall after darshan. Despite repeated requests over nearly 50 minutes, they allegedly refused to leave. When security personnel intervened, the devotees allegedly assaulted the woman guard. A case has reportedly been registered against unidentified devotees, said Devasthan trustee Purushottam Kadlag.

Not the First Such Incident

Disputes between devotees and security personnel at Trimbakeshwar Temple are not new. In March 2026, a video showing security guards allegedly assaulting a devotee from Haryana went viral. The footage showed the devotee being beaten, with his clothes reportedly torn during the incident. At the time, the temple trustees claimed that the devotee had misbehaved with the staff. However, following an inquiry, a case was registered against three to four security guards. The district administration had also ordered an investigation.

Crowd Management Under Scrutiny

Trimbakeshwar Temple attracts a large number of devotees every day, with footfall increasing considerably during festivals and holidays. Managing crowds within the temple’s limited space is a major challenge. However, any alleged misconduct or physical assault by security personnel in the name of crowd management is unacceptable. At the same time, attacks on security staff by devotees are equally condemnable.

An impartial inquiry into complaints from both sides is essential to establish the facts. The temple administration needs to ensure proper training for security personnel, strengthen crowd-management arrangements and establish an effective grievance-redressal mechanism. Repeated incidents of this nature risk damaging the temple’s reputation among devotees visiting from across the country. All eyes are now on the temple trust and police administration to see what action they take.

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