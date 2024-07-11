Nashik: Teachers Waiting for Recruitment Through Pavitra Portal

Representative Image |

The state government started Pavitra portal to stop malpractices in teachers recruitment. According to this, around 11,000 candidates got jobs in the first phase of teacher recruitment. However, the subsequent recruitment process for the vacant posts of the teachers got a break due to the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha and Nashik Teachers Constituency elections.

However, after the completion of the code of conduct in the district, the candidates still have to wait as they are not seeing any movement from the government for recruitment and due to various reasons.

For this recruitment, the youths who have been waiting for the past many years have been blessed. DEd, BEd, and other eligible candidates who have passed the TET, CTET examination with professional qualification were considered. For Zila Parishad – 12, 522, Nashik Municipal Corporation 2,951, Municipal Councils 477 registered on the Pavitra portal from 16th October 2023 to 22nd January 2024.

Advertisements were published for a total of 21,678 vacancies of 5,728 private educational institutions. In this process of recruitment of 16,799 without interviews and 4,879 with interviews, a total of 21,678 vacancies will be filled up. According to the merit and reservation merit list, 11, 085 candidates have been released and many Zila Parishads in the state have appointed them to schools. In the first phase, 230 candidates have been appointed for the seats in Nashik district.