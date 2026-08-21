Nashik TCS Case: Nida Khan Granted Conditional Bail In Religious Conversion Case | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik: District and Sessions Judge A. V. Kharkar granted conditional bail on Thursday (August 20) to Nida Khan—a suspect in the TCS case—against a bail bond of ₹50,000 regarding the second case registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station.



An incident involving the sexual exploitation of female employees and attempts at religious conversion by hurting religious sentiments had come to light a few months ago. The first case against Nida was registered at the Deolali Camp Police Station, while the second was filed at the Mumbai Naka Police Station on May 6.





The lawyer for the prosecution, Gaikwad, argued that Nida was involved in a conspiracy regarding religious conversion and contended that her arrest was necessary to gather further information and evidence during the ongoing investigation. Conversely, the defence counsel, Tajanpure, argued that there was no need for her arrest. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted conditional bail to Nida.



Conditions imposed by the court:

- She must not leave Nashik district without the court's prior permission.

- She must submit all necessary documents requested by the investigating officer handling the case.