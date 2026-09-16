Nashik: Sunetra Pawar To Begin Fresh Political Outreach With NCP Statewide Camp |

Nashik: According to reports, a special camp in Nashik could mark the beginning of her fresh political outreach. A statewide tour is also reportedly being planned under the tagline ‘Vahini Ahet Na…’, with a particular focus on direct interaction with women and women workers. Reports have also suggested that strategist Prashant Kishor is involved in planning the proposed political outreach.

Sunetra Pawar has previously been associated with several social initiatives and programmes focusing on women and community engagement. She contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Baramati constituency. Her subsequent political role and public appearances have kept her name prominent within Maharashtra’s political landscape. The proposed Nashik camp is therefore being viewed in some political circles as an attempt to build a new phase of grassroots outreach and organisational engagement.

The proposed statewide tour is expected to include interaction with women, meetings with party workers and discussions on social issues. However, the exact schedule, dates and format of the Nashik camp, as well as whether ‘Vahini Ahet Na…’ will officially be adopted as the campaign tagline, will depend on a formal announcement. The development is being watched closely for its possible implications for the NCP’s organisational activities and Sunetra Pawar’s future political role.