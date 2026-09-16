Nashik: Son Arrested For Killing 80-Year-Old Mother In Domestic Dispute

Nashik: Son Arrested For Allegedly Killing 80-Year-Old Mother In Domestic Dispute | AI

Nashik: An 80-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in the Dhruvanagar area (Gangapur Road/Hanumannagar) of Nashik city. Police have identified the deceased as Kamalabai Anaji Walvi. Gangapur police have arrested her son in connection with the case.

The suspect, Tanaji Anaji Walvi (around 40-41), is a daily wage labourer and reportedly has a habit of alcohol consumption. According to police, Tanaji returned home in an intoxicated state on Monday night. An argument broke out between him and his wife over dinner. His mother, Kamalabai, attempted to intervene. Some reports suggest that he demanded money for alcohol and, after being refused, attacked his mother in a fit of rage.

Kamalabai sustained severe head injuries and suffered heavy bleeding. On Tuesday morning, family members found her unconscious. She was rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital, where medical officers declared her dead.

Gangapur police have registered a murder case and arrested Tanaji from his home. Senior Police Inspector Suresh Avhad provided details regarding the incident. Tanaji and his wife are labourers, and they have four children.

The incident is suspected to have stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute. Police are investigating the case.