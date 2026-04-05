Nashik Shirdi Land Fraud Case: Kharat’s Son Harshvardhan Not Reachable After SIT Questioning | Sourced

Nashik: In the Shirdi land fraud case, while Ashok Kharat’s wife, Kalpana, remains absconding as a suspected accused, it has now come to light that Kharat’s son, Harshvardhan, who was sent home after two days of intensive questioning by the SIT, is also not reachable. Investigating agencies are now raising suspicions over whether Harshvardhan has gone missing to avoid further questioning.



Earlier, the son of the self-styled godman Kharat was questioned for two days. After the interrogation, he was allowed to return home. However, it has now been reported that his phone has been unreachable since then. As Harshvardhan Kharat’s mobile phone remains switched off, investigating agencies searched Kharat’s residence, but he was not found there.



This development has put the investigating agencies on alert. With the son also absconding after the mother, tracing them is likely to become even more difficult. Investigations are now also underway to determine whether Harshvardhan is still in Nashik city or has moved outside the city.